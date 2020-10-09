Advertisement

Lebanon schools canceled after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - In-person learning was canceled Friday in Lebanon New Hampshire, after two students tested positive for the coronavirus.

Parents in the district were notified Thursday. According to the district superintendent, a middle school and a high school student both test positive for the virus. Out of an abundance of caution, all extracurricular activities were also canceled. The district is currently operating a hybrid model for remote and in-person instruction, though it is planning to go to a five-day in-person model at the end of the month.

“It is concerning. My kids practice safe hygiene and I trust them, but I don’t trust members of our community to keep my children safe. Honestly, there are people that send their kids to school sick,” said Casey York, who has three children in the district.

School officials say the middle schooler who tested positive had not been in school for several days while waiting for the test results. The district is working with state officials on contract tracing.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

