’Middle Name’ fundraiser aims to raise support for Upper Valley trails

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s election season, so an Upper Valley woman says you can vote for her middle name. It’s part of a fundraiser to help keep the trails in the Upper Valley looking good.

Katie Eddington was born without a middle name. When she was old enough to realize her sibling had one and she didn’t, she took matters into her own hands. At the age of eight, she decided to give herself a middle name and put it on one of her schoolwork assignments. She wanted her middle name to be “Satin,” howver she spelled it, “S-A-T-A-N.” We know what that spells.

Eddington works with the Upper Valley Trails Association. She told one of the youth groups that story and they gave her the idea to have people vote for a new middle name as a way to raise money for the UVTA.

People can go to its website, make a donation, and place a vote. We’re down to the final four names.

A donor has offered to match dollar-for-dollar each vote purchased through the end of the fundrasier -- up to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.