Middlebury College announces spring semester plans

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College announced its plans for the spring semester.

Students will come back from break on February 24th and 25th. Classes will begin on March 1st and will continue through May 21st.

Students will learn under a hybrid model and there will be no spring break. Finals will begin on May 23rd.

