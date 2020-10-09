Advertisement

Middlebury College announces spring semester plans

Middlebury College
Middlebury College(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College announced its plans for the spring semester.

Students will come back from break on February 24th and 25th. Classes will begin on March 1st and will continue through May 21st.

Students will learn under a hybrid model and there will be no spring break. Finals will begin on May 23rd.

You can find more details by clicking on this website.

