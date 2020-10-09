Middlebury, NESCAC cancel winter sports season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There will be no winter sports season this school year at Middlebury College.

On Wednesday, the NESCAC announced the presidents of the eleven-member conference had voted unanimously to cancel conference competition, including conference championships, for the winter season.

The release citied that, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, member institutions have focused on the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and the broader community and implemented measures like limited off campus travel, restricted visitors to campus and struck protocols on physical distancing.

In the wake of that decision, Middlebury College announced that it would hold no athletic competitions during the winter season. That decision impacts sports such as men’s and women’s hockey, basketball, and alpine and Nordic skiing among others, although teams would be able to hold team practices and workouts as conditions allow when they are on campus.

And there is no certainty that the spring season won’t be canceled for the second year in a row. In the statement, it said that 'A decision about spring sports will be made in coming months in coordination with the NCAA and NESCAC. While the NESCAC has not yet addressed spring sport competitions, spring athletes should be aware that current conditions would not allow us to engage in competition."

