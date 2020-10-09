Advertisement

New Jewish school opens in Burlington

Inside the Tamim Academy in Burlington
Inside the Tamim Academy in Burlington(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A first of its kind school has recently opened up in Burlington. Our Ike Bendavid visited Vermont’s first-ever Jewish primary school.

“Our goal is to create a Jewish elementary school in Vermont, which there has never been before,” said Draizy Junik, executive director of Tamim Academy. She says the school is open to anyone, combining Jewish values and culture into their education. "A holistic Jewish day school that really integrates secular studies, with the Hebrew emersion and Judaic studies, and giving the kids a well-rounded education.

The private school currently has only one class which of 14 students mixed with kindergarten and 1st grade. They plan to grow each year with the class. “Just this year a couple of families moved here specifically to be here for this school,” Junik said.

She says the smaller class sizes also help with in-person schooling during the pandemic. “We are very very mindful about these practices and ensuring it’s a safe place for kids to be,” Junik said.

As numbers in religious observance drop statewide, Junik says their unique model of learning with small class sizes will bring parents in. “I think we are at a time in this country and in Vermont where parents are really, really valuing and looking for that small individual learning,” she said.

“We were looking for something different then what was being offered,” said Robin Maza, a parent at the school. She says she moved from New York to Vermont so her child can have this unique model of education. “If we didn’t have this option we would have done a small pod situation with maybe a few other families that we felt comfortable with.”

School officials say they plan to use each of the floors of their existing building as the school grows. Meanwhile, Out in the back, construction continues on a new synagogue and community center.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NH voters urged to check ‘disability’ on mail-in absentee ballots

Updated: moments ago
New Hampshire is providing more clarity for voters who have requested mail-in absentee ballots.

News

Sharon Meyer’s Friday foliage tour

Updated: moments ago
Another Friday and another stop on our fall foliage tour.

News

Critics say Burlington protesters' siege of council member’s house went too far

Updated: 10 minutes ago
After a month-long occupation of Battery Park, Burlington protesters are now bringing their demands of racial justice and police reforms to city councilors' doorsteps.

News

Scott condemns militia effort to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Governor Phil Scott Friday called the alleged plot by a militia group in Michigan to overthrow the government and kidnap the governor there “shocking and distressing.”

Latest News

News

Vermont court system getting back on track after COVID delays

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Supreme Court Justice Harold Eaton about how the courts have adapted to the pandemic and what that has meant for people trying to make their way through this process.

News

Addison County orchard receives support from community

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
A group of migrant workers infected with COVID-19 receives an outpouring of support from the community .

News

Sharon Meyer’s Friday foliage tour

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
2020 has been unusual in many ways and the foliage season has been a bit unusual as well. Sharon Meyer and photographer Shelly Holt Allen explored southern Vermont.

News

Vermont Farm Show canceled for January

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vermont Farm Show will not be happening next year.

News

Vt. health officials: Shoreham COVID cluster contained

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vt. health officials: Shoreham COVID cluster contained

News

Scott condemns militia effort to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Phil Scott Friday called the alleged plot by a militia group in Michigan to overthrow the government and kidnap the governor there “shocking and distressing.”