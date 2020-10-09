Advertisement

NH attorney general charges man with wrongful voting in 2016

AP/File photo
AP/File photo(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The attorney general’s office says a man has been arrested in Atlanta on a charge of wrongful voting in New Hampshire in the 2016 general election.

Forty-seven-year-old Michael Lewis was indicted by a Merrimack County grand jury in 2018, alleging that he wasn’t qualified to vote in Hooksett on Nov. 8, 2016, because he was not domiciled there for voting purposes. Lewis was in Georgia, awaiting arraignment and approval of his extradition to New Hampshire.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

