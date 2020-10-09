Advertisement

NH voters urged to check ‘disability’ on mail-in absentee ballots

absentee ballot stick in NH
absentee ballot stick in NH(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire is providing more clarity for voters who have requested mail-in absentee ballots.

A yellow sticker should be included on the inside envelope that instructs people who concerned about COVID-19 as their reason for requesting a ballot, to check the “disability” box while signing the ballot. Unlike past elections, anyone in the Granite State can request an absentee ballot this election. But some voters have expressed confusion about the ballot itself.

Democrats in New Hampshire are circling the state getting the word out. “Bill Gardner has been doing this for longer than I have been alive actually. I think we saw in the September primary that things went very well. And I expect the same to happen here in November,” said Holly Shulman, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

President Trump has said that mail-in ballots could lead to widespread fraud, a claim that has repeatedly been disproved.

Voters are encouraged to mail their ballots on or before October 23rd. They can also be dropped off by hand at their local clerk’s office. You can track your ballot on the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s webpage.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. schools scramble to find substitute teachers

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
School districts this winter are going to need to be flexible as cold and flu season approaches and they try to keep schools open.

News

‘Take Flight’ ECHO exhibit soars into the Queen City

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A new exhibit is taking flight at the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington.

News

’Middle Name’ fundraiser aims to raise support for Upper Valley trails

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
It’s election season, so an Upper Valley woman says you can vote for her middle name. It’s part of a fundraiser to help keep the trails in the Upper Valley looking good.

News

Stuck in Vermont: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Amir Malik trains in Essex

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont-raised Amir Malik was a contestant on “American Ninja Warrior.” Seven Days' Eva Sollberger met up with Malik — aka “Sonic” — at his gym in Essex.

Latest News

News

Lebanon schools canceled after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
In-person learning was canceled Friday in Lebanon New Hampshire, after two students tested positive for the coronavirus

News

Dartmouth COVID testing continues; no significant outbreaks reported

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
It’s been exactly one month since students began returning to campus at Dartmouth College and there have been no significant outbreaks of COVID-19.

News

Vermont Farm Show canceled for January

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Organizers say the show, which was scheduled for January 26-29 at the Champlain Valley Expo, was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.