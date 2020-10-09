NH voters urged to check ‘disability’ on mail-in absentee ballots

KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire is providing more clarity for voters who have requested mail-in absentee ballots.

A yellow sticker should be included on the inside envelope that instructs people who concerned about COVID-19 as their reason for requesting a ballot, to check the “disability” box while signing the ballot. Unlike past elections, anyone in the Granite State can request an absentee ballot this election. But some voters have expressed confusion about the ballot itself.

Democrats in New Hampshire are circling the state getting the word out. “Bill Gardner has been doing this for longer than I have been alive actually. I think we saw in the September primary that things went very well. And I expect the same to happen here in November,” said Holly Shulman, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

President Trump has said that mail-in ballots could lead to widespread fraud, a claim that has repeatedly been disproved.

Voters are encouraged to mail their ballots on or before October 23rd. They can also be dropped off by hand at their local clerk’s office. You can track your ballot on the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s webpage.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.