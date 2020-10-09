Advertisement

Official says vaccine expected in January, countering Trump

Dr. Robert Kadlec wasn’t the first health official to counter the president’s optimistic timeline
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.S. can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month.

And a growing, bipartisan chorus of lawmakers, experts and public health officials says the country is ill-prepared for a projected winter surge of COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Kadlec said in an email Friday that the administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines ... to ensure delivery starting January 2021.” Kadlec is the Department of Health and Human Services' assistant secretary of preparedness and response.

President Donald Trump has said at rallies, debates and press conferences that a vaccine could arrive within weeks. “We think we can start sometime in October,” Trump said at a White House press briefing last month.

Kadlec wasn’t the first health official to counter the president’s optimistic timeline. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday that there could be 100 million vaccine doses available by the end of the year “pending FDA authorizations.” And Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who is leading the government’s vaccine effort, told Marketwatch on Friday that researchers could know “by late October, or November, or in December” whether one of the vaccines in development is effective, but that it would then take weeks to get emergency authorization to administer it.

When asked about the disparity, the White House was not specific on a date but said Trump’s priority is to distribute a vaccine “as soon as possible.” Kadlec said, without elaborating, that it wasn’t correct to conclude that this meant the country couldn’t see a vaccine sooner than January.

Kadlec was responding to a series of questions from The Associated Press and FRONTLINE about the administration’s response to the pandemic and, in particular, about shortages of critical medical supplies.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing investigation by The Associated Press, the PBS series FRONTLINE and the Global Reporting Centre that examines the deadly consequences of the fragmented worldwide medical supply chain and includes the film America’s Medical Supply Crisis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Upgrading your space while stuck at home? Get it insured

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Ben Moore, NerdWallet
Expensive new stuff and significant home improvements can leave you underinsured.

News

Vt. schools scramble to find substitute teachers

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
School districts this winter are going to need to be flexible as cold and flu season approaches and they try to keep schools open.

News

‘Take Flight’ ECHO exhibit soars into the Queen City

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A new exhibit is taking flight at the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington.

News

’Middle Name’ fundraiser aims to raise support for Upper Valley trails

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
It’s election season, so an Upper Valley woman says you can vote for her middle name. It’s part of a fundraiser to help keep the trails in the Upper Valley looking good.

Latest News

National

Flooding poses a risk for millions as Delta pushes ashore

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
It's the 2nd hurricane impacting the Gulf Coast in six weeks. Hurricane Delta is already pounding the US from Louisiana to Texas with rain and strong winds as it continues moving inland leaving millions at risk for flooding.

News

NH voters urged to check ‘disability’ on mail-in absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New Hampshire is providing more clarity for voters who have requested mail-in absentee ballots.

News

Stuck in Vermont: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Amir Malik trains in Essex

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont-raised Amir Malik was a contestant on “American Ninja Warrior.” Seven Days' Eva Sollberger met up with Malik — aka “Sonic” — at his gym in Essex.

News

Lebanon schools canceled after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
In-person learning was canceled Friday in Lebanon New Hampshire, after two students tested positive for the coronavirus

National Politics

Michigan governor: `Domestic terrorists' targeted her

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

News

Dartmouth COVID testing continues; no significant outbreaks reported

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
It’s been exactly one month since students began returning to campus at Dartmouth College and there have been no significant outbreaks of COVID-19.