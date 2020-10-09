Plattsburgh residents concerned with Mayor’s budget

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It was another packed house in Plattsburgh for the city council meeting. This was the first meeting since Mayor Colin Read announced his revised 2021 budget on Monday.

The Mayor called the revised budget an “affordability budget” with the attempts to keep the city at a price to attract people to move here. The new budget offers a 15 percent cut to the tax rate.

There have been concerns about what is in store for the public safety budget. An agenda was released calling for a cut of 900 thousand dollars to the public safety budget. That was quickly changed after it was sent but has left public safety personnel concerned for their jobs and the public cornered for their safety.

On Monday, the mayor said his budget is looking for about 6 or 7 eligible, higher-paid officers to retire early and he will replace those positions with new, lower-paid officers from the academy.

Doug Lyons, a small business owner in the city says the city needs to not cut more positions and replace the nearly ten positions that are already left open.

Doug Lyons, a Plattsburgh small business owner said, “I have in my hands a check for a thousand dollars, this represents the mayors 14 percent cut for my business. Mr. Mayor, I’m sure you are very proud of your tax cut but quite frankly I don’t want it. I’ve made this check out for a thousand dollars to the Plattsburgh City Police Department Explorers Program as a simple of my way of rejecting your tax cut and showing my support to public safety.”

The City Councilors have not commented on the budget yet.

Thursday, October 15th, the public is invited to speak at the first budget hearing. It is at City Hall at 2:00 PM.

