BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Museum season is coming to an end this weekend.

Shelburne Museum will be open through October 11th from 10am until 4pm.

Tickets have to be bought in advance and there are limits on the number of people both indoors and outside.

You can reserve a ticket online, the time slots are 10am until 1pm or 1pm until 4pm.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.