Stuck in Vermont: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Amir Malik trains in Essex

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont-raised Amir Malik has always been an agile and active person, often on the move. At the age of nine, he felt something funny in his heart. He was later diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome and was told he could not play team sports without risking cardiac arrest. After a catheter ablation surgery at the age of 14, Amir got back in action. He found his passion at the Vermont Ninja Warrior Training Center in Essex.

On October 5, 20-year-old Amir — aka “Sonic” — was a contestant on “American Ninja Warrior,” one of two contenders from the state of Vermont this season.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger met up with Sonic at his gym in Essex, where he trains and teaches, and also visited his backyard in Essex Junction, where he has built a ninja training course.

