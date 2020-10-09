Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Amir Malik trains in Essex

Amir Malik
Amir Malik(Courtesy: Seven Days)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont-raised Amir Malik has always been an agile and active person, often on the move. At the age of nine, he felt something funny in his heart. He was later diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome and was told he could not play team sports without risking cardiac arrest. After a catheter ablation surgery at the age of 14, Amir got back in action. He found his passion at the Vermont Ninja Warrior Training Center in Essex.

On October 5, 20-year-old Amir — aka “Sonic” — was a contestant on “American Ninja Warrior,” one of two contenders from the state of Vermont this season.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger met up with Sonic at his gym in Essex, where he trains and teaches, and also visited his backyard in Essex Junction, where he has built a ninja training course.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. schools scramble to find substitute teachers

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
School districts this winter are going to need to be flexible as cold and flu season approaches and they try to keep schools open.

News

‘Take Flight’ ECHO exhibit soars into the Queen City

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A new exhibit is taking flight at the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington.

News

’Middle Name’ fundraiser aims to raise support for Upper Valley trails

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
It’s election season, so an Upper Valley woman says you can vote for her middle name. It’s part of a fundraiser to help keep the trails in the Upper Valley looking good.

News

NH voters urged to check ‘disability’ on mail-in absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New Hampshire is providing more clarity for voters who have requested mail-in absentee ballots.

Latest News

News

Lebanon schools canceled after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
In-person learning was canceled Friday in Lebanon New Hampshire, after two students tested positive for the coronavirus

News

Dartmouth COVID testing continues; no significant outbreaks reported

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
It’s been exactly one month since students began returning to campus at Dartmouth College and there have been no significant outbreaks of COVID-19.

News

Vermont Farm Show canceled for January

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Organizers say the show, which was scheduled for January 26-29 at the Champlain Valley Expo, was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.