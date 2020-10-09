Advertisement

‘Take Flight’ ECHO exhibit soars into the Queen City

A new exhibit is taking flight at the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington.
A new exhibit is taking flight at the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington.(Courtesy: ECHO)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit is taking flight at the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with ECHO’s Cailee Smith about “Take Flight,” an exhibit that gives visitors the chance to explore the science behind flight.

Click here for more information and how to get tickets.

Cat also learned how to build your own rocket launcher. Watch the video below:

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. schools scramble to find substitute teachers

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
School districts this winter are going to need to be flexible as cold and flu season approaches and they try to keep schools open.

News

’Middle Name’ fundraiser aims to raise support for Upper Valley trails

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
It’s election season, so an Upper Valley woman says you can vote for her middle name. It’s part of a fundraiser to help keep the trails in the Upper Valley looking good.

News

NH voters urged to check ‘disability’ on mail-in absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New Hampshire is providing more clarity for voters who have requested mail-in absentee ballots.

News

Stuck in Vermont: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Amir Malik trains in Essex

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont-raised Amir Malik was a contestant on “American Ninja Warrior.” Seven Days' Eva Sollberger met up with Malik — aka “Sonic” — at his gym in Essex.

Latest News

News

Lebanon schools canceled after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
In-person learning was canceled Friday in Lebanon New Hampshire, after two students tested positive for the coronavirus

News

Dartmouth COVID testing continues; no significant outbreaks reported

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
It’s been exactly one month since students began returning to campus at Dartmouth College and there have been no significant outbreaks of COVID-19.

News

Vermont Farm Show canceled for January

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Organizers say the show, which was scheduled for January 26-29 at the Champlain Valley Expo, was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.