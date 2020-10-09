Vermont court system getting back on track after COVID delays
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The court system in Vermont has slowed significantly since the onset of the pandemic, but now the Vermont judiciary is getting back on track.
Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Supreme Court Justice Harold Eaton about how the courts have adapted to the pandemic and what that has meant for people trying to make their way through this process.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.