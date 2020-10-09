Advertisement

Vermont Farm Show canceled for January

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Farm Show will not be happening next year.

Organizer Marissa Watson told WCAX Friday afternoon that the show, which was scheduled for January 26-29 at the Champlain Valley Expo, was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watson says it was a difficult decision to make, and they did look into the option of doing a virtual show. But she says they ultimately determined that wouldn’t be a good option for them.

The Farm Show is an annual event connecting farmers and members of the public with various agriculture businesses, food producers, and outreach organizations. There are also awards for farms, contests, demos, and talks.

