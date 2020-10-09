Advertisement

Vt. schools scramble to find substitute teachers

(WLUC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - School districts this winter are going to need to be flexible as cold and flu season approaches and they try to keep schools open.

Teachers are not supposed to work when they’re sick, especially because cold and flu symptoms are similar to symptoms of COVID-19. But when they call out, the district has to find substitute teachers.

A letter to parents from Washington Central Unified Union School District this week warned that if they can’t find enough fill-in teachers, they’ll use snow day protocols to close schools, sometimes with little notice.

Vt. Education Secretary Dan French said he doesn’t think there are enough substitute teachers to meet the state’s needs, but said there weren’t enough before the pandemic either.

“The logistics involved with operating schools are fairly fragile, if you will, and a big part of the logistics is staff availability, which will vary from district to district, if not from school to school,” he said.

French says one way they’ve been helping districts is by granting waivers that allow school board members to substitute teach, something that is normally not allowed.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Take Flight’ ECHO exhibit soars into the Queen City

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A new exhibit is taking flight at the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington.

News

’Middle Name’ fundraiser aims to raise support for Upper Valley trails

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
It’s election season, so an Upper Valley woman says you can vote for her middle name. It’s part of a fundraiser to help keep the trails in the Upper Valley looking good.

News

NH voters urged to check ‘disability’ on mail-in absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New Hampshire is providing more clarity for voters who have requested mail-in absentee ballots.

News

Stuck in Vermont: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Amir Malik trains in Essex

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont-raised Amir Malik was a contestant on “American Ninja Warrior.” Seven Days' Eva Sollberger met up with Malik — aka “Sonic” — at his gym in Essex.

Latest News

News

Lebanon schools canceled after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
In-person learning was canceled Friday in Lebanon New Hampshire, after two students tested positive for the coronavirus

News

Dartmouth COVID testing continues; no significant outbreaks reported

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
It’s been exactly one month since students began returning to campus at Dartmouth College and there have been no significant outbreaks of COVID-19.

News

Vermont Farm Show canceled for January

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Organizers say the show, which was scheduled for January 26-29 at the Champlain Valley Expo, was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.