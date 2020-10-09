Vt. schools scramble to find substitute teachers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - School districts this winter are going to need to be flexible as cold and flu season approaches and they try to keep schools open.

Teachers are not supposed to work when they’re sick, especially because cold and flu symptoms are similar to symptoms of COVID-19. But when they call out, the district has to find substitute teachers.

A letter to parents from Washington Central Unified Union School District this week warned that if they can’t find enough fill-in teachers, they’ll use snow day protocols to close schools, sometimes with little notice.

Vt. Education Secretary Dan French said he doesn’t think there are enough substitute teachers to meet the state’s needs, but said there weren’t enough before the pandemic either.

“The logistics involved with operating schools are fairly fragile, if you will, and a big part of the logistics is staff availability, which will vary from district to district, if not from school to school,” he said.

French says one way they’ve been helping districts is by granting waivers that allow school board members to substitute teach, something that is normally not allowed.

