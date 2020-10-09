BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was nice to see some sun on Friday with temperatures just below normal. We’ve got a big warm up on the way for the first half of the weekend, before colder temperatures return on Sunday.

A warm front will swing through on Friday night with clouds and the chance of a quick shower. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold with morning lows only in the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be warm and windy on Saturday with some breaks of morning sunshine. A cold front will move into our region from west to east during the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms have the potential to be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Showers will wrap up on Saturday night.

Sunshine will return to the region on Sunday, but temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s. Our next weather system arrives late on Monday with showers likely on Monday night and into Tuesday. Temperatures will run a few degrees normal through most of next week with highs in the mid 60s.

