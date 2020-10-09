Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was nice to see some sun on Friday with temperatures just below normal. We’ve got a big warm up on the way for the first half of the weekend, before colder temperatures return on Sunday.

A warm front will swing through on Friday night with clouds and the chance of a quick shower. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold with morning lows only in the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be warm and windy on Saturday with some breaks of morning sunshine. A cold front will move into our region from west to east during the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms have the potential to be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Showers will wrap up on Saturday night.

Sunshine will return to the region on Sunday, but temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s. Our next weather system arrives late on Monday with showers likely on Monday night and into Tuesday. Temperatures will run a few degrees normal through most of next week with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Nice Friday after a cold start. Warm, but windy & stormy Saturday.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast

Forecast

Thursday Weathercast

Updated: 23 hours ago
Your Thursday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Clear skies and calm conditions overnight will lead to frosty cold temperatures!

Latest News

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Sunshine returns, but cool & breezy today. Cold tonight. Lots of sunshine Fri.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Wednesday Weathercast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
Your Wednesday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Rain showers will taper off tonight, leaving us with some possible snow showers in the mountains!

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.