Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone. After a cold, frosty start to the day, we will warm up nicely with lots of sunshine.

It will turn breezy out of the south tonight, and temperatures will rise towards Saturday morning. Those brisk south winds will continue on Saturday, boosting our temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. But we are also expecting showers & thunderstorms by late afternoon & evening with a colf front dropping down from the north.

Sunday will be the quieter day of the weekend, but cooler again.

Monday will be partly sunny, but we will be keeping our eyes on the eventual remnants of Hurricane Delta, which could bring us some rain.

There will be a better chance for rain on Tuesday when a front comes through from the west. A few showers may linger into Wednesday before we clear out again. It will be warmer during the middle of next week.

Take MAX Advantage of the nice leaf-peeping weather today! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday Weathercast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Your Thursday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
Clear skies and calm conditions overnight will lead to frosty cold temperatures!

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 18 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Sunshine returns, but cool & breezy today. Cold tonight. Lots of sunshine Fri.

Latest News

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Wednesday Weathercast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
Your Wednesday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Rain showers will taper off tonight, leaving us with some possible snow showers in the mountains!

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Wet, windy, stormy today. Clearing but cooler end of the week Thu. & Fri.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.