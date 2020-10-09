BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone. After a cold, frosty start to the day, we will warm up nicely with lots of sunshine.

It will turn breezy out of the south tonight, and temperatures will rise towards Saturday morning. Those brisk south winds will continue on Saturday, boosting our temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. But we are also expecting showers & thunderstorms by late afternoon & evening with a colf front dropping down from the north.

Sunday will be the quieter day of the weekend, but cooler again.

Monday will be partly sunny, but we will be keeping our eyes on the eventual remnants of Hurricane Delta, which could bring us some rain.

There will be a better chance for rain on Tuesday when a front comes through from the west. A few showers may linger into Wednesday before we clear out again. It will be warmer during the middle of next week.

Take MAX Advantage of the nice leaf-peeping weather today! -Gary

