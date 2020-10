NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down part of I-89 near Northfield Friday night.

WCAX cameras were there as the car was fully engulfed on the Northbound side of the interstate.

It happened around 7:30 PM.

State police tell us the one person in the car at the time made it out safely.

No word on what sparked the fire.

