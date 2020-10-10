H.S. scores for Thursday, October 9th
Plus, highlights of CVU football’s win over Rice
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -H.S. scores for Thursday, October 8th
FOOTBALL
Champlain Valley 35, Rice 12
Mount Anthony 21, Burr and Burton 14
GIRLS SOCCER
Champlain Valley 5, Burlington 0
Enosburg 14, Richford
U-32 8, Peoples 1
Missisquoi 3, Hazen 0
Fair Haven 10, Mill River 0
Mount Anthony 1, Burr and Burton 1
Blue Mountain 3, Twinfield 1
BOYS SOCCER
Champlain Valley 5, BFA-St. Albans 0
Colchester 2, South Burlington 1
St. Johnsbury 2, Harwood 1 (OT)
Leland & Gray 8, Springfield 0
Hanover (N.H.) 3, Hartford 2
Blue Mountain 3, Twinfield 2
FIELD HOCKEY
Rice 4, Burlington 1
Burr and Burton 5, Woodstock 0
St. Johnsbury 1, Harwood 0
Stowe 2, Spaulding 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Champlain Valley def. South Burlington 3-1
Essex def. Rice 3-0
