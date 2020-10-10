Advertisement

H.S. scores for Thursday, October 9th

Plus, highlights of CVU football’s win over Rice
By Mike McCune
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -H.S. scores for Thursday, October 8th

FOOTBALL

Champlain Valley 35, Rice 12

Mount Anthony 21, Burr and Burton 14

GIRLS SOCCER

Champlain Valley 5, Burlington 0

Enosburg 14, Richford

U-32 8, Peoples 1

Missisquoi 3, Hazen 0

Fair Haven 10, Mill River 0

Mount Anthony 1, Burr and Burton 1

Blue Mountain 3, Twinfield 1

BOYS SOCCER

Champlain Valley 5, BFA-St. Albans 0

Colchester 2, South Burlington 1

St. Johnsbury 2, Harwood 1 (OT)

Leland & Gray 8, Springfield 0

Hanover (N.H.) 3, Hartford 2

Blue Mountain 3, Twinfield 2

FIELD HOCKEY

Rice 4, Burlington 1

Burr and Burton 5, Woodstock 0

St. Johnsbury 1, Harwood 0

Stowe 2, Spaulding 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Champlain Valley def. South Burlington 3-1

Essex def. Rice 3-0

Scores courtesy of Burlington Free Press

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Guidelines for H.S. winter sports delayed to end of October

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Mike McCune
Indoor track and wrestling may not be offered this winter season.

Sports

Middlebury, NESCAC cancel winter sports season

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
The decision impacts sports such as men's and women's hockey, basketball and skiing.

Sports

CVU, Stowe win boys golf state crowns

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
It’s the third straight title for CVU, fourth in five years for Stowe.

Sports

Burr & Burton, Lake Region win girls golf state titles

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
BBA's Kaylie Porter was the Division One medalist Tia Martinez of Lake Region claimed D-2 medalist honors

Latest News

Sports

Corliss Wins 58th Vermont Milk Bowl

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Third career win for Barre native in Thunder Road’s signature event

Sports

Corliss Wins 58th Vermont Milk Bowl

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT

Sports

White River Valley Takes Bass Fishing Title

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Wildcats claim first state championship awarded in Vermont since March

Sports

H.S. Scores and Highlights for Saturday, October 3rd

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
7on7 Football, Soccer, Volleyball, and Field Hockey from Saturday

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

H.S. scores for Friday, October 2nd

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Plus, highlights from wins for Hartford boys soccer and football, North Country field hockey and girls soccer and Rice football