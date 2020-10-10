Man arrested, charged with smuggling
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A man from Mexico is caught and charged in connection with a failed smuggling event on the U.S.-Canada border.
Border Patrol says 20-year-old Rey David Jimenez-Lopez was stopped in a vehicle while transporting six illegal aliens, five of whom had illegally crossed into the United States through the woods near Churubusco, New York.
If convicted, Jimenez-Lopez faces up to 5 years in prison.
