Man arrested, charged with smuggling

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A man from Mexico is caught and charged in connection with a failed smuggling event on the U.S.-Canada border.

Border Patrol says 20-year-old Rey David Jimenez-Lopez was stopped in a vehicle while transporting six illegal aliens, five of whom had illegally crossed into the United States through the woods near Churubusco, New York.

If convicted, Jimenez-Lopez faces up to 5 years in prison.

