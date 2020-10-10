Advertisement

More Vermonters look to quit smoking during pandemic

By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic has caused people to pick up lots of new hobbies, like biking, hiking, even making bread.

But according to the Vermont Department of Health, it’s stopped a popular habit, too - smoking!

The Department of Health says Vermont has seen a steady decline in smokers from 2015 to now... but a sizable jump once the pandemic started.

Data shows a 167 percent increase in people quitting from March of 2019 to March of 2020.

In fact, 802Quits online showed over 37 hundred people making steps to quit this August.

This comes at a time when science shows that good lung health is something invaluable when it comes to fighting COVID-19.

“With smoking we know that it impairs the body’s ability to have a strong immune response. And so with other effects from smoking, it really puts people at a disadvantage to face COVID and other respiratory viruses," says Rhonda Williams, Tobacco Control and Prevention Chief for the Dept. of Health.

Five years ago, around 87,000 Vermonters over age 18 were smokers. Now, that number is 67,000, around 15 percent.

The Department of Health’s goal is to hit 12 percent, so they’ve regrouped and developed new programming to reach smokers with higher levels of burden, like people of color, pregnant women, youth, and those with depression.

They say acts from legislators have made it possible, but Vermont’s culture of wellness also helps.

“Over the years in terms of understanding the impact of exposure to secondhand smoke, or exposure to vaping aerosols, is that by reducing and quitting, we’re also helping those in our family, or those in our circle to also have better respiratory health," says Williams.

We’re told the average amount of tries to quit is about 11, but 802Quits has seen as many as 32 attempts.

802Quits is free and available online.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

