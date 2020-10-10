NH student kicked off a school bus for what mom calls a “mask mistake”
A New Hampshire boy kicked off of his school bus for the year, due to a mask-wearing infraction.
The boy’s mom, Leilani Provencal, posted the “inappropriate bus behavior notification” slip on Facebook, stating her 9-year-old son, Brody Heath, was not wearing his mask over his nose. The slip said it was Heath’s second bus-riding offense; Provencal told the Caledonian-Record he had been warned for using an electronic device.
Provencal said her son, who goes to school in Monroe, lowered his mask Tuesday after accepting a mint from a friend; she said she’s struggling to understand how there’s no tolerance for a child making a mask mistake.
The bus company did not respond to the AP’s request for comment.
