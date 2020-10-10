Police need help locating man on the run

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man arrested two days ago is on the run, accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters.

39-year-old Jake Hodgdon was arraigned and released on Wednesday.

He was supposed to be back in court the next day but Hodgdon didn’t show up.

Hodgdon still faces multiple charges and has pending cases in Vermont and New York.

He’s believed to be driving a 2005 silver BMW.

