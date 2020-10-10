Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and early evening.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A trough, closely followed by a cold front, will bring showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. Some thunderstorms may be strong or severe, with the primary threat being damaging winds. The best chance for severe weather will be between 3 PM and 8 PM. Highs today will be in the low 70s. Any showers or thunderstorms will quickly move out later this evening, with mainly clear skies for the rest of tonight. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, with mostly sunny skies. It will be cooler, however, with highs in the low 50s.

The remnants of Delta will for the most part remain to our south, but there is the chance for showers south on Monday. Tuesday will bring needed rain, but nothing heavy is expected. Unsettled weather will continue into at least Friday, with the chance for showers. Highs will be mainly in the 50s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.