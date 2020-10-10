Troy man in jail after allegedly shooting a dog

Troy, Vt. (WCAX) -

A Troy man is in jail this morning after allegedly shooting a dog.

On Friday, Vermont State Police responded to a call from a residence on Sanville Road in Troy. Troopers say they found 41-year-old Michael Liberta had violated state orders to stay away as well as shooting the family dog. Liberta physically resisted arrest and was taken to the ER for minor injuries.

Liberta is charged with Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal, Reckless Endangerment, and Resisting Arrest among others.

He is being lodged for lack of five-thousand-dollars bail.

