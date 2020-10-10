Advertisement

Troy man in jail after allegedly shooting a dog

Held in jail Saturday morning
Held in jail Saturday morning(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Troy, Vt. (WCAX) -

A Troy man is in jail this morning after allegedly shooting a dog.

On Friday, Vermont State Police responded to a call from a residence on Sanville Road in Troy. Troopers say they found 41-year-old Michael Liberta had violated state orders to stay away as well as shooting the family dog. Liberta physically resisted arrest and was taken to the ER for minor injuries.

Liberta is charged with Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal, Reckless Endangerment, and Resisting Arrest among others.

He is being lodged for lack of five-thousand-dollars bail.

