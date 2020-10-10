Advertisement

Trump administration extends free school meals through end of school year

This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2010 photo shows students eating lunch at Sharon Elementary School in Sharon, Vt.
This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2010 photo shows students eating lunch at Sharon Elementary School in Sharon, Vt.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Trump administration announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending its program to allow free school meals for all children throughout the 2020-21 school year.

“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” said U.S Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

The program, originally set to expire at the end of the calendar year, was extended in an effort to make sure all children across the country have access to nutritious food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The USDA program allows Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option meals to be served in all areas at no cost, allows meals to be served outside the typically required group settings and meal times and allows parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Delta strikes land, unleashing floods and fury

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Hurricane Delta crashed onshore Friday in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm, ripping tarps from already damaged roofs and slinging debris piled by roads along a path of destruction inflicted by Hurricane Laura only six weeks earlier.

National Politics

Trump restarting campaign with White House, Florida events

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

National

Hurricane Delta inflicts new misery on storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

News

New Colchester domestic violence shelter coming soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with Steps to End Domestic Violence’s Nicole Kubon about the need for the new shelter.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Use-of-force training puts NY police cadets to the test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Police departments and their use-of-force policies are under the microscope around the country after numerous unarmed Black men and women were killed by officers. Channel 3′s Kelly O’Brien has an exclusive look inside a New York Police Academy’s reality-based training.

News

New domestic violence shelter coming to Colchester

Updated: 3 hours ago
Céline McArthur spoke with the Nicole Kubon from Steps to End Domestic Violence about the need for the shelter.

News

Vermont court system getting back on track after COVID delays

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dom Amato spoke with Vermont Supreme Court Justice Harold Eaton about how the courts have adapted to the pandemic and what that has meant for people trying to make their way through this process.

National Politics

Trump to hold White House, Florida events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump plans to hold a White House event on Saturday.

News

New Jewish school opens in Burlington

Updated: 3 hours ago
A first of its kind school has recently opened up in Burlington. Our Ike Bendavid visited Vermont’s first-ever Jewish primary school.