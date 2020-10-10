Advertisement

What to do Saturday, October 10th

By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Saturday.

What’s a sweeter way to start the day than with maple?

Palmer’s Sugarhouse, in Shelburne is hosting a Maple 100 celebration this weekend. Starting at noon and going until 5pm.

The sugarhouse will have all the maple favorites like candies, ice cream, brittle, donuts with maple cream frosting and so much more. They will also have music by Mystic Party Band, and food by Mediterranean Mix & Baba’s Tacos, Barr Hill and local brewery Frost.

There will also be scenic walking trails where you will spot some animals roaming around like goats and chickens. And If you want to just sit down and relax you can do that too! You just might want to bring a blanket or some chairs, lay them out on the lawn, and enjoy those gorgeous Adirondack views.

If you’ve been wanting to check out the Shelburne Museum, there is no time like the present. The Shelburne Museum’s season will come to a close this Weekend. The museum’s last hours of operation will be from 10am to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets must be reserved in advance, online. There will also be some capacity limits for both the indoor and outdoor exhibits just to keep everyone safe. Click here to register for tickets.

And If you’re in a more creative mood there’s a craft fair at Estabrook Field, in Brandon Vermont, Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Holiday Craft Fair is hosting over 77 vendors, and this year the event is being held outdoors. if you get hungry there are food options like Barnyard Grill, and Restoration Barbecue.

That wraps up what we have for you to do on this Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Troy man in jail after allegedly shooting a dog

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Troy man in jail after allegedly shooting a dog

News

NH student kicked off a school bus for what mom calls a “mask mistake”

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
NH student kicked off a school bus for what mom calls a “mask mistake”

News

More Vermonters look to quit smoking during pandemic

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Elissa Borden
The Department of Health says Vermont has seen a steady decline in smokers from 2015 to now... but a sizable jump once the pandemic started.

News

What to do Saturday, October 10th

Updated: 44 minutes ago
What to do Saturday, October 10th

Latest News

News

Man arrested, charged with smuggling

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man from Mexico is caught and charged in connection with a failed smuggling event on the U.S.-Canada border.

News

Car on fire shuts down part of I-89

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A car fire shut down part of I-89 near Northfield Friday night.

News

Police need help locating man on the run

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man arrested two days ago is on the run, accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters.

News

New Colchester domestic violence shelter coming soon

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with Steps to End Domestic Violence’s Nicole Kubon about the need for the new shelter.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Use-of-force training puts NY police cadets to the test

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Police departments and their use-of-force policies are under the microscope around the country after numerous unarmed Black men and women were killed by officers. Channel 3′s Kelly O’Brien has an exclusive look inside a New York Police Academy’s reality-based training.