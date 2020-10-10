What to do Saturday, October 10th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Palmer’s Sugarhouse, in Shelburne is hosting a Maple 100 celebration this weekend. Starting at noon and going until 5pm.

The sugarhouse will have all the maple favorites like candies, ice cream, brittle, donuts with maple cream frosting and so much more. They will also have music by Mystic Party Band, and food by Mediterranean Mix & Baba’s Tacos, Barr Hill and local brewery Frost.

There will also be scenic walking trails where you will spot some animals roaming around like goats and chickens. And If you want to just sit down and relax you can do that too! You just might want to bring a blanket or some chairs, lay them out on the lawn, and enjoy those gorgeous Adirondack views.

If you’ve been wanting to check out the Shelburne Museum, there is no time like the present. The Shelburne Museum’s season will come to a close this Weekend. The museum’s last hours of operation will be from 10am to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets must be reserved in advance, online. There will also be some capacity limits for both the indoor and outdoor exhibits just to keep everyone safe. Click here to register for tickets.

And If you’re in a more creative mood there’s a craft fair at Estabrook Field, in Brandon Vermont, Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Holiday Craft Fair is hosting over 77 vendors, and this year the event is being held outdoors. if you get hungry there are food options like Barnyard Grill, and Restoration Barbecue.

