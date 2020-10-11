St. Johnsbury man charged with reckless endangerment in shooting incident

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury man faces reckless endangerment charges after a minor was nearly struck by a bullet.

Vermont State Police say troopers responded to a call Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. alleging reckless endangerment on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.

Police say they found that James Murray, 51, shot a shotgun at a duck on a small pond, but beyond the pond were several buildings, cars and at least one person. Police say at least one of the pellets from Murray’s shotgun struck a forklift that a juvenile was operating, almost hitting him.

Murray was cited into Caledonia County Court.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.