2 arrested in St. Johnsbury drug bust
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A search warrant executed by St. Johnsbury Police yielded 24 bags of drugs Saturday.
Police say the 24 bags of drugs was a white powdery substance containing fentanyl. Fentanyl is a deadly compound found in street drugs and a common link to overdose deaths.
The drugs were found in a vehicle operated by two St. Johnsbury residents, Jonathan Fuller, 34, and Hailey Dixon, 27. Police searched the car with a warrant. Both residents are cited to appear in Caledonia Court for possession of fentanyl in November.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.