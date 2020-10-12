Advertisement

Police: 11-year-old took school bus for joyride in Louisiana

By Donoavan Jackson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 11-year-old was arrested after allegedly stealing a school bus and taking it for a joyride Sunday, WAFB reported.

Police say the young boy took the bus from Progress Head Start in the 300 block of Elmer Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the bus belongs to a private owner who subcontracts with Head Start.

The 11-year-old figured out how to start the bus. A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says they believe it is a push to start.

Joy Gradney videoed the chase on her cell phone. She says she was not expecting such a young person to zoom past her.

“As he got closer and closer and closer, I saw it’s a little boy in there and he was laughing. He was like giggling on the way across Florida as he goes right past me. I’m like I can’t believe it’s a little boy,” said Gradney.

The juvenile was handcuffed after being taken off the bus. Baton Rouge Police Department said the bus was stopped around 1700 Greenwell Springs Road when it crashed into a tree in Libby Smith’s front yard.

“I’m thinking, ‘What in the world is going on?’ and my first thought is that it was a lot of kids on the bus. Thank goodness he was OK, he was safe, but it was not your typical Sunday afternoon occurrence, for sure. So we’re blessed that it didn’t do any more damage than it did,” said Smith.

The police charged the 11-year-old with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight, three counts of aggravated damage to property and aggravated assault.

