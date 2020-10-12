Advertisement

AP source: Bills-Titans on with no positives for TN, Pats

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills' game with Tennessee remains on schedule for Tuesday night after the Titans had no positives Monday morning, while the New England Patriots also returned no positives after the NFL pushed back their game with Denver to Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

These latest testing results come a day after the NFL juggled the schedule affecting nine teams after both the Patriots and Titans had a positive result apiece Sunday. Both teams closed their facilities, though the NFL gave the Titans permission for an afternoon practice involving only players, coaches and trainers.

The Titans (3-0) had the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak with the league shutting down their facility Sept. 29, reaching a total of 24 players and personnel, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL the Titans commented on all the test results.

Tennessee returned two of the three players put on reserve/COVID-19 list that day to the active roster Sunday in defensive captain DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley.

Nine teams have been affected by the rescheduling, some over a period of weeks through Nov. 22: New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville.

Denver’s game at New England, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon. Kansas City’s game at Buffalo, which was supposed to be played Thursday night, has been moved to Monday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

