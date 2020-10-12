Advertisement

Armenian Americans speak out about conflicts in Armenia

Armenian Americans across the United States are rallying to call attention to the conflict that has erupted in Armenia.
Armenian Americans across the United States are rallying to call attention to the conflict that has erupted in Armenia.
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Armenian-Americans rallied at the Vermont Statehouse Sunday to raise awareness about conflict overseas.

The ceasefire between the countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan has ended, as both sides accuse the other of committing acts of violence.

Armenian Americans have been hosting similar rallies across the United States.

Demonstrators say they want the U.S. government to step in.

The conflict began in 1915 with the Turkish invasion of Armenia.

