Arrowhead Mountain fire contained but not out

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials say a lightning strike may be to blame for what sparked a Saturday afternoon forest fire in Milton.

A crew will return to the site Monday morning, but it will be tough to get water up there. All-terrain vehicles are needed to get to the fire, deep in the forest, and the route is dangerously close to a cliff.

Officials added they hope the rain expected in the forecast this week will put it out for good.

An eyewitness said, at one point, the smoke was visible from Exit 18 on Interstate 89. Several departments fought it for hours and knocked most of it down.

The fire is contained now.

Crews packed up and left around 5 p.m. Saturday because it started raining and they could no longer reach the flames.

