Advertisement

Boy, 3, finds loaded gun, shoots self in head at Oregon home

By KATU Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALOHA, Ore. (KATU) - A 3-year-old boy has died after he accidentally shot himself in the head with a handgun he found at an Oregon home.

According to the sheriff’s office, 3-year-old James Lindquester shot himself in the head Friday night after he found a loaded handgun in a bedroom end table drawer at a home in Aloha, Oregon. His family called 911 immediately, and James was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting, but so far, no charges have been filed. Deputies say that decision will be up to the district attorney.

Deputies say 3-year-old James Lindquester accidentally shot himself in the head after finding a loaded gun. He died hours later at the hospital.
Deputies say 3-year-old James Lindquester accidentally shot himself in the head after finding a loaded gun. He died hours later at the hospital.(Source: Family photos, KATU via CNN)

An autopsy will be conducted at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

First responders say calls like this are not common in Washington County, but when they do happen, they are extremely difficult to handle.

“I think if you ask any first responder, the death of a child is the absolute worst call that we go to. It’s tough. A lot of us are parents ourselves. I know some of the responders on scene last night have children. Some of them have children the same age as this little boy, and it’s tough,” Deputy Shannon Wilde said.

They encourage gun owners to keep firearms locked up and stored away from ammunition to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

Copyright 2020 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.

National

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed more detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

National

Mike Johnson on Delta

Updated: 13 minutes ago

National

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) discusses the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Wildlife Watch: The challenging migration of landlocked Atlantic salmon

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Lee Simard and U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Jadziah Hannon-Moonstone, about what biologists are doing to help the fish.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

National Politics

Trump, Biden trips illustrate Electoral College calculations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

News

UVM researchers study how COVID-19 ‘silences’ cellular defenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New research out of the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine aims to unravel some of the mysteries around how the virus that causes COVID-19 affects cells and makes us sick.

National Politics

Barrett said George Floyd video had impact on her family

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Amy Coney Barrett opens up Tuesday while talking to senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee about her family's reaction to the George Floyd video.