Bread and Puppet show goes on despite pandemic

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Camp Meade in Middlesex played host on Monday to performances using different genres to spread a social message while staying socially distant.

The Insurrection-Resurrection Service Circus is a fundraiser to support the Bread and Puppet Theater. It’s been based in the Northeast Kingdom since the early 1970s. It was founded by Peter Schumann in New York City in 1963.

Bread and Puppet uses short acts of comedy and puppetry to address current events.

This was performed over the summer in Glover, so this was another chance for people who may have missed it or wanted to see it again with a few updates added in.

Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day in Vermont and before the main performances took the stage, there were songs celebrating indigenous people.

Some kids had the day off from school for the holiday and went to check out what the Bread and Puppet Theater is all about.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: What do you think so far being out here today?

Rosy Carvalho: I think it’s really nice and it’s very cool and I love the painting.

Scott Fleishman: What’s it like to go out to places like this in the summer and the fall?

Loraleie Greiner: There’s tables like this, that are spaced out, but there’s not circles.

Scott Fleishman: "No circles... Have you been able to get out a little bit this fall?

Rosy Carvalho: Usually on weekends we try to do as much as we can.

Scott Fleishman: So this is nice to get out on a day off.

Rio Carvalho: It was really nice to actually do something.

Scott Fleishman: Are you looking forward to today?

Loraleie Greiner: Yes.

Scott Fleishman: What are you looking forward to the most?

Loraleie Greiner: Seeing what the puppets look like.

The Red Hen Bakery sold pizza during the circus using a very unique oven shaped like a turtle. Watch the video below for more on that and to find out what having an event like this on a Monday in October means for business.

