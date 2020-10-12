City Hall Park reopening with renovations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The wait is almost over. After more than a year of construction, Burlington’s City Hall Park is reopening this Friday.

The park features new trees, stormwater enhancements and rain gardens. It also has walkways for better access in and out of the park. There are more seating options and space for performances.

Burlington Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront Director Cindi Wight is encouraging people to stop by but not stay too long to ensure the park doesn’t get too crowded and physical distance measures are still followed.

“With the pandemic going on, we don’t want to have hundreds of people in the park at one time,” Wight said. “So again, looking for people to enjoy the music, check out all the new features but then maybe go check out the shops on Church Street.”

The city is hosting a celebration on Friday and Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. Wight says there will be entertainment and educational tours about the rain gardens and trees.

