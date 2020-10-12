COVID case at Williston school

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another Vermont school is grappling with a case of COVID-19.

Williston Central School alerted the community about one case within the school.

Officials say the last potential exposure at school happened Oct. 2.

The school says the Vermont Health Department is identifying close contacts of that person and if you don’t hear from tracers by Tuesday morning, it’s because your child was not a close contact.

