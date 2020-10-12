COVID cases remain low at UVM
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is managing to keep its COVID-19 infections down.
The latest results from the school find just one positive test in an off-campus student.
That’s just 25 total cases since early August.
