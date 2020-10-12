Advertisement

FBI offers tips to avoid online scams targeting voters

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) – Weeks before the presidential election, federal authorities are warning that scammers may be targeting voters.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have issued an announcement about spoofed URLs and email domains that could pose a risk to voters.

Officials said scammers are using fraudulent websites and email addresses – posing as legitimate election resources – that could easily dupe victims into giving away their personal information or infect their computer with malware.

To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI said to carefully check the spelling of web addresses, websites and email addresses. Scammers often misspell words and use a .com instead of a .gov web address.

Seek out information from trustworthy sources. Make sure your computer and antivirus software are updated.

Remove unneeded software apps. Use a strong two-factor authentication. Don’t open emails or attachments from someone you don’t know, and never give out any personal information via email. Many emails requesting such information will appear to be legitimate.

The FBI is also encouraging the public to report any suspicious or criminal activity to their local FBI field office or to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

