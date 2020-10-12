Former Burlington cop cleared of sex crimes charges

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Burlington Police officer has been cleared of sex crime charges.

Art Cyr was a longtime cop at the police department, a school resource officer and he ran the sex crimes unit.

He was accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old.

But WCAX News has learned the Addison County State’s Attorney has dismissed the case.

Cyr always strongly denied it ever happened and maintained he was innocent and falsely accused.

His lawyer, Brooks McArthur, said: “After a thorough, independent investigation by the defense, including depositions of the witnesses, it became clear that the evidence did not support proceeding with the charge. We applaud the State’s Attorney’s Office for reviewing the evidence brought forth and deciding to dismiss the case.”

Related Story:

Former Vt. cop pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching child

Reaction to arrest of former Burlington cop

Longtime Burlington cop charged with inappropriately touching child

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.