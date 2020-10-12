Groups beginning effort to conserve land on Vermont ridge

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) - Two groups are beginning an effort to conserve 269 acres of land in the Vermont town of Lyndon.

The Kingdom Trail Association and Vermont Land Trust say they’ve begun a campaign to conserve 269 acres of land on Darling Ridge.

The nonprofit trail association manages a network of more than 100 miles of trails on private lands in northeastern Vermont.

Over 7 miles of trails in one association’s network and 1 mile on a snowmobile trail traverse the property the two organizations are hoping to conserve.

So far the two groups have raised more than $450,000 toward the $671,305 cost.

