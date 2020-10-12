How schools are coping with a substitute shortage

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - What happens when a teacher is sick and there isn’t a substitute? Vermont schools had trouble finding subs before the pandemic, but schools could face an even greater challenge this winter.

“This year, in particular, it’s been much more challenging," said Bryan Olkowski, the Washington Central Unified Union School District superintendent.

Olkowski says his district uses a system that tells teachers, staff and students if they should stay home if they have symptoms that could mean they are infected with COVID-19. The district hasn’t had any cases, but they’ve already seen a number of teachers and staff stay home just in case. That has driven the need for more substitute teachers. Olkowski sent an email home to parents looking to recruit more subs.

“We’re hoping that word of mouth will spread that we can get more subs out there to help us, especially as we enter flu season,” said Olkowski.

If there aren’t enough substitutes, the school may have to close, like a snow day. But shutting down for the day is not a simple solution.

“For a snow day, if you know it’s coming, you can prepare for it and say, everyone take your Chromebooks home, the lessons will be loaded. But preparing for a day when you wake up around 5:30 in the morning and check the list of folks who are going to be out, it’s a little more difficult," said Olkowski.

This supervisory union is not the only one being affected by the shortage of substitute teachers, it’s happening all across the state.

“We didn’t have enough subs prior to the emergency either. It’s been a perennial issue and more a function of our demographic challenges in the state," said Dan French, Vermont’s secretary of education.

In Washington Central, 23 people on the on-call list dropped off this year.

Don Tinney, the president of the Vermont NEA, says many of the best subs are retired teachers who don’t want to risk their health by being in schools. He says the union questioned this issue this summer when preparing for reopening.

“It’s important to remember that when we bring substitutes in now, they need to be trained in all of the health protocols, the health and safety protocols, so it adds to the demands on the job," Tinney said.

But Olkowski says those who have subbed this year have done well.

“It’s been fairly easy with the few subs we’ve been able to hire to go in. So they have adjusted very well to the protocols," says Olkowski.

Olkowski’s district is trying its hardest to stay open, sending people who work in the central office with prior education experience to schools as fill-in subs when needed.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.