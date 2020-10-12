Advertisement

Investigation into letter calling for arrest of Vermont lawmakers

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Capitol Police are investigating after an anonymous letter called for the arrest of several Vermont lawmakers including the Democratic speaker of the House. But as our Calvin Cutler reports, lawmakers say it’s just another sign of eroding political discourse and growing partisan division.

The letter sent late last week alleges House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and other lawmakers engaged in un-American activities.

Elected leaders receive hate mail from time to time but that’s their constituents' First Amendment right.

Capitol Police say this letter is concerning because it struck a similar tone to the alleged plan to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week.

“Protest activity is increasing, the letter-writing, the communications and all of those things. It’s a busier time and I think it’s going to continue that way for the next few years,” Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei said.

Police are still investigating who the letter came from but they don’t believe any lawmakers are at risk and that this most likely won’t result in charges.

But Johnson says the incident is a piece of a bigger problem.

“Vermonters just need to be aware that the ugliness of national discourse is here, too,” Rep. Johnson said.

Johnson says this incident is just a sliver of divisive national politics seeping into Vermont. From former state representative Kiah Morris receiving online threats to protesters rallying outside the home of a Burlington city councilor.

“We are living in a country where political discourse seems to be on the wane,” Middlebury College Political Science Professor Bert Johnson said.

Professor Johnson says social media has given a platform to fringe groups and has widened the ideological divide. He also says politically underrepresented Vermonters face hurdles when getting into politics.

“Women and members of underrepresented groups are frequently subject to public harassment when they enter the public arena,” he said.

Rep. Johnson says incidents like these have a real effect on Vermonters, their families and their communities.

“You can be a target and it happens here. And unless you’re the subject of that it can be very hard to see,” Rep. Johnson said.

She says it’s critical to acknowledge and listen to others' experiences when they share them.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

WATCH: Scott and Zuckerman meet in Vermont gubernatorial debate on WCAX

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
WCAX hosted a gubernatorial debate Wednesday evening, Oct. 7. Vermont’s incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic challenger David Zuckerman, the current lieutenant governor, discussed key issues facing Vermonters.

News

WATCH: WCAX 2020 Vermont gubernatorial debate

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
The WCAX 2020 Vermont gubernatorial debate between Gov. Phil Scott and challenger David Zuckerman.

Politics

Lack of state minimum wage becomes NH campaign issue

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
Democrats running for office in New Hampshire are highlighting the fact that the state does not have a minimum wage. The Republican governor says New Hampshire doesn't need a minimum wage.

Latest News

Politics

Leahy tests negative for coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week with two of the Republican senators who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Politics

Campaign Countdown: Welch faces challenge from political newcomer Berry

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermont's lone seat in Congress is on the ballot this year. Democrat Peter Welch has represented Vermont in Washington since 2007. He is being challenged by Republican Miriam Berry. Our Ike Bendavid talked to both candidates.

News

Campaign Countdown: Vt. candidates for governor weigh in on COVID response

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
Whoever wins the Vermont governor’s race will have to deal with distributing a vaccine, healing the economy, and balancing a budget millions in the red. Calvin Cutler sat down with the candidates for their assessment of how the state has responded to the pandemic so far and how each plans to lead going forward.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

News

Campaign Countdown: The race for Vermont lieutenant governor

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
|
By Dom Amato
Recent polls indicate it’s a tight contest in the race for Vermont’s next lieutenant governor. With Lt. Governor David Zuckerman running for governor, Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne are hoping to take the open seat.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.