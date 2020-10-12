Milton extends its local story walk

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is now more time to enjoy the Milton Public Library’s story walk this year.

While the story walk typically runs for about eight weeks and is taken down at the end of summer, this year, it’s open until the end of October.

Library leaders say they want to give people more books to read from Bombardier Park during the pandemic.

They say because the library can’t offer in-person programs, they’ve tried their best to feature new stories frequently.

“Because of COVID and, trying to get people outside, we decided to switch out the stories every two weeks, so that has kept us very busy," said Susan Larson, the library’s director.

The Milton Public Library’s next story will be “We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt” by Steve Metzger, and they will feature one more story before the story walk closes for the season.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.