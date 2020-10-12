Multiple DUI arrests in Rutland area

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Troopers out of Vermont’s Rutland barracks were busy with several DUI arrests over the weekend.

The first one was reported Friday night around 10:30 p.m. Police say Geoffrey Fuller, 22, was driving an ATV while drunk, crashed and his passenger got hurt. It happened on Danby Hill Road in Danby.

The next one happened Saturday night around 10 p.m. on North Grove St in Rutland. Police say Keith Decker, 49, crashed his car, got hurt and was taken to the hospital and is being cited for DUI.

The final two happened Sunday morning around 2 a.m. and Sunday night around 6 p.m.

In the early morning incident, police say they pulled over Dylan Cram on North Main Street in Fair Haven for multiple traffic offenses. He was then arrested for DUI.

Finally, police responded to a two-car crash on Vermont Route 100 in the town of Plymouth. They arrested John J. Griffin, 43, for DUI.

