New COVID-19 cluster in Northern New York

MORIAH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There is a new cluster of COVID-19 cases in Moriah, New York.

The Essex County Health Department says three residents of Lee House Apartments in Port Henry have the virus.

Health experts are asking that no one visit the complex for at least two weeks while they conduct contact tracing.

Still, New York’s North Country continues to have the lowest COVID-positivity rates in the Empire State. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s worried about hot spots popping up in the state.

