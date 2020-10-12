Advertisement

Pandemic-friendly ways to celebrate Halloween with your family

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for pandemic-friendly ways to celebrate Halloween with the family? We’ve got some suggestions for you.

  • Do happy costumes. Use caution with scary ones because kids are already under stress this year.
  • Use paper pumpkins to create scavenger hunts throughout the neighborhood.
  • You can go outside and use chalk to draw Halloween images or games on the sidewalks.
  • Let kids express themselves with colors in their clothing or schoolwork.
  • Consider doing fun Halloween crafts with themed colors like pipe-cleaner animals.
  • If your town has a building wall that isn’t being used and you can get permission, you can see if kids can create a public Halloween art installation.
  • Consider themed neighborhood or school games like pumpkin bowling or mummy races done at a safe distance.
  • You can hold a Zoom costume or art contest.
  • Invent a candy distribution system to get treats safely into the buckets of trick-or-treaters!

Author and educator Karen Gross says the goal is to create fun that isn’t scary.

“Given the state of the world and the pandemic, it seems to me that scary is not the right thing. So instead of fright, we should look to delight,” Gross said.

She says that even if you can’t do your traditional trick-or-treating or Halloween parties, you should still make time to celebrate the holiday and maybe even make some new traditions.

Watch the videos at the top and bottom of this story for the full interview with Gross and more on pandemic-friendly ways to celebrate Halloween.

