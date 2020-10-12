Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

SACO, Maine (AP) - Officials say a man suspected of tampering with fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket is in custody in New Hampshire.

Police say a customer at a Hannaford grocery store found razor blades in a Portland Pie brand pizza dough on October 5.

Nicholas Mitchel was arrested Sunday in Dover, New Hampshire. He is a former employee of a company called It’ll Be Pizza, which produces Portland Pie branded products.

Police have expanded the investigation to include other suspected tampering cases.

Hannaford on Sunday recalled all Portland Pie dough and cheese products at its 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

