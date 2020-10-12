Police investigating drowning at Echo Lake in Franconia

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a drowning at Echo Lake in Franconia on Saturday.

Police received a report at about 10 a.m. of a man who had fallen out of his kayak on the lake. At the time of the call, the victim was missing.

The victim, an adult male, was located minutes later by other people in the area. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation.

