Police investigating homicide-suicide involving officer

By Erin Brown
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a police officer.

It happened Monday at about 2:20 p.m. outside a home in Barre Town on Websterville Road at Carpenter Lane. The home is next to a school.

Vermont State Police say Jeffrey Strock, 58, a part-time police officer with the Berlin Police for about 20 years, fatally shot a female acquaintance, Julie Fandino, 58, of Barre Town, before fatally shooting himself. Strock also worked for part-time for 8 years as a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say Strock was on duty at the time of the shooting.

“We have probably as many questions as everybody else does,” said Vermont State Police Major Dan Trudeau.

Right now, police believe Strock drove his police cruiser to the two-unit apartment Fandino lived at, and shot her on the back porch, before turning the gun on himself. Neighbors say they heard what sounded like gunshots around 2:20 on Monday. “I was sitting in the living room and I just heard unusual ‘pop pop pop.’ It almost sounded like there was a piece of plastic in the wind popping but it was definitely a popping and then that is when I headed out and saw what I saw, which was the cruiser in the yard," said Colette Gagnon.

The landlord of the unit stopped to investigate after seeing the Berlin Police cruiser at the apartment, and found the victims. Police are continuing to investigate the nature of the connection between Strock and Fandino.

State Police say there is no indication of a threat to public safety, and they say the Berlin Police Department is working with them with the investigation into Strock. “[Berlin Police] has been giving us information and personnel records. Anything to that nature that will help us dig a little deep and find out some information about him," said Major Trudeau.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact state police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

